Voters heading to polls in 3 Ontario byelections

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Voters head to the polls Thursday in three Ontario provincial byelections, with at least one race set to be tight.

Candidates say long-standing provincial concerns such as health care, education and affordability came up often as they knocked on doors, but the trade war with the United States is also a worry for voters.

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Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives are hoping to hold on to two seats while the New Democrats wish to hold onto the third.

Candidates expect a close race in Hamilton-Stoney Creek after conservative Neil Lumsden retired in August.

Scarborough Southwest will likely be a battle between the New Democrats and the Liberals while the Progressive Conservatives are expected to hold on to York-Simcoe following the resignation of Caroline Mulroney.

Polls open at 9 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.