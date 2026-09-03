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Politics

Voters heading to polls in 3 Ontario byelections

By Liam Casey The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2026 7:46 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ford questions poll that found his approval rating at 21%, says he’d win “massive majority”'
Ford questions poll that found his approval rating at 21%, says he’d win “massive majority”
WATCH: Ford questions poll that found his approval rating at 21%, says he'd win “massive majority” – Jun 16, 2026
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Voters head to the polls Thursday in three Ontario provincial byelections, with at least one race set to be tight.

Candidates say long-standing provincial concerns such as health care, education and affordability came up often as they knocked on doors, but the trade war with the United States is also a worry for voters.

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Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives are hoping to hold on to two seats while the New Democrats wish to hold onto the third.

Candidates expect a close race in Hamilton-Stoney Creek after conservative Neil Lumsden retired in August.

Scarborough Southwest will likely be a battle between the New Democrats and the Liberals while the Progressive Conservatives are expected to hold on to York-Simcoe following the resignation of Caroline Mulroney.

Polls open at 9 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

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