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Economy

Work at McIlvenna Bay mine ‘monumental’ for Saskatchewan, federal energy minister says

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted September 2, 2026 6:15 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Energy Minister Tim Hodgson provides update on McIlvenna Bay Project'
Energy Minister Tim Hodgson provides update on McIlvenna Bay Project
WATCH: At a press briefing in Saskatoon Wednesday, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson outlined the progress made in the McIlvenna Bay Project since its referral to the Major Projects Office in 2025. Hodgson said the expected operation of the mine is estimated for at least 18 years and has employed almost 400 full-time workers.
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The federal government is touting development at a northeastern Saskatchewan mine as a success story in the country’s bid to strengthen domestic production and supply of critical minerals amidst tumultuous trade conditions with the United States.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson spoke in Saskatoon on Wednesday at the offices of Eldorado Gold, which recently took over operations at McIlvenna Bay’s minerals mine.

Critical minerals, including copper, zinc, gold and silver, are being mined at the site, located approximately 246 km northeast of Prince Albert. The federal government said it believes the minerals are necessary as Canada works to strengthen its clean energy technology — with some being used in the production of electric vehicles.

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“We have never been more clear-eyed that we must build for ourselves. We must harness our own resources, and we must be masters of our own destiny,” the federal energy and natural resources minister told reporters at a news conference almost one year after the mine was referred to the federal major projects office.

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“McIlvenna Bay is strengthening Canada’s domestic supply of materials that underpin our economy.”

Hodgson was in Saskatoon to celebrate progress at the mine. Eldorado produced the site’s first copper concentrate in June, while its first zinc and pyrite concentrate was produced in July. The company expects commercial production to begin in the fiscal third quarter.

“This is monumental for this province,” Hodgson said, adding it is expected to be smelted in Quebec.

Buckley Belanger, Liberal MP for Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River, was also at Wednesday’s news conference. He noted roughly 380 people are currently working at McIlvenna Bay. Ottawa expects hundreds more jobs to be produced as work at the site ramps up, the government added in a news release.

Eldorado Gold said it hopes to ramp up processing capacity at McIlvenna Bay from 4,900 tonnes to 7,000 daily. It also expects to do more exploration work later this year, including approximately 14,000 metres of drilling.

“The success of projects like this is measured by more than just production volumes and investment dollars. It’s measured by the opportunities that it creates,” Hodgson said.

“We look forward to seeing what McIlvenna Bay achieves over the next year and how it continues to power Canada’s mining future.”

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