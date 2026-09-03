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Politics

Toronto expands school food program to all remaining public schools

By Matthew Bingley Global News
Posted September 3, 2026 7:14 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto expands school food program to all public schools'
Toronto expands school food program to all public schools
WATCH: Toronto expands school food program to all public schools
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When the school year begins next week, every public school student in the city will have access to the city’s school food program.

The move was announced on Wednesday by Mayor Olivia Chow, who said an additional 33,000 students won’t have to study on empty stomachs.

Since her election three years ago, Chow’s administration has increased annual funding for the program by more than 80 per cent. The initiative has been the mayor’s passion project in office and, with an election a month away, she said it was important to see it continue.

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“I dare any candidate, any, whoever is running wherever, to take that away from children,” said Chow. “That is just not fair.”

But asked by Global News, both of the highest-profile candidates challenging Chow said they were supportive of the program continuing.

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Brad Bradford’s campaign said it would maintain the program, as did Chris Alexander’s, which added it was important to look harder at the numbers to ensure long-term stable funding.

With the rising cost of food and one in 10 Torontonians relying on donations, the Daily Bread Food Bank’s CEO said he was pleased to see the program continue to expand.

Neil Heatherington said the $32 million investment to help make sure 325,000 students in the city are getting fed is a good investment of taxpayer money.

“You have an impact, which is reduction of poverty, which I think every resident of Toronto can agree is a value we need to espouse to,” he said.

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