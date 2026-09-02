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Economy

Ottawa commits millions to shield Nova Scotia companies from U.S. tariff pain

By Devin Stevens The Canadian Press
Posted September 2, 2026 1:32 pm
1 min read
Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Sean Fraser waits to appear at the House of Commons Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights in Ottawa, Monday, June 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Sean Fraser waits to appear at the House of Commons Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights in Ottawa, Monday, June 29, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
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The federal government is spending $14.1 million to help Nova Scotia businesses weather U.S. tariffs.

Justice Minister Sean Fraser, also the minister in charge of the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, says the package includes grants for 27 businesses and organizations.

Fraser announced the new support at Ace Machining Ltd., which is receiving more than $400,000 to buy an automated computer numerical control milling station.

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The company says the CNC machine, which automatically removes raw material to create precise products and parts, will increase its productivity and competitiveness.

The money comes from Ottawa’s $1.5-billion Regional Tariff Response Initiative, part of a $7.5-billion package designed to help companies affected by U.S. trade policy.

The U.S. imposed tariffs of 50 per cent on about $28 billion worth of Canadian goods last month, with Canada’s reciprocal tariffs on American products set to start next week.

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“These are among the first investments we’re delivering, with more to come across Atlantic Canada,” Fraser said in a statement.

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