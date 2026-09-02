Vancouver-area home sales drop almost 5% in August amid lag: board

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Home sales in the Vancouver region dropped 4.6 per cent last month compared with a year ago, continuing a lag since May that is expected to persist through the end of 2026.

Greater Vancouver Realtors says there were 1,869 home sales last month, which was 20.7 per cent below the 10-year seasonal average.

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Andrew Lis, the board’s chief economist and vice-president of data analytics, says inventory levels have receded from their 2025 heights, and paired with slower-than-usual sales, this has caused prices “to drift downwards across all market segments.”

The composite benchmark price for all types of residential properties in Vancouver was $1,081,900, a 5.6 per cent decline from August 2025 and a 0.6 per cent dip from July 2026.

There were 4,100 new listings on the market last month, down three per cent year-over-year and 1.3 per cent lower than the 10-year average.

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Meanwhile, total inventory fell 2.7 per cent annually to 15,798, which was 26.2 per cent above the long-term average.