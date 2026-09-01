Woman in hospital after ‘potential shark bite’ off Martha’s Vineyard

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was hospitalized Monday after suffering injuries consistent with a potential shark attack while swimming off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., according to officials.

James M. Hagerty, the town administrator, said in a press release that at approximately 1:40 p.m. local time on Monday, emergency personnel responded to Norton Point for a report of a swimmer who sustained an injury to her lower leg while in the water.

“The individual, a woman in her late twenties, sustained wounds consistent with a bite from a marine animal. No shark or other marine animal was observed or confirmed in connection with the incident. Based upon the nature of the injuries, however, the wounds were considered consistent with a potential shark bite,” Hagerty said.

2:06 Vancouver Island diver captures rare shark encounter

The Edgartown fire department, paramedics and parks services responded and provided medical care at the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

“The individual was subsequently transported to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment. Her injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening and did not involve the loss of a limb or other life-threatening trauma,” Hagerty added.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Swimming at South Beach was suspended for several hours as a precaution, in accordance with the town protocol following a suspected shark encounter.

The temporary restriction allows Edgartown officials to assess conditions before reopening the water to swimming.

“The Town appreciates the prompt response of emergency personnel and beach staff. Beachgoers are reminded to remain aware of their surroundings while in the water and to comply with instructions from lifeguards and any posted beach advisories,” Hagerty said.

The Edgartown Fire Department warned beachgoers to “please remember the water is full of creatures, with big teeth, who are experts at blending into their surroundings.”

“Always stay vigilant when swimming in any waters. We are sending our best to the young woman who was injured,” the department added.

1:43 Shark attack off Florida coast leaves 9-year-old girl in hospital

A new bill aimed at establishing an alert system, similar to the Amber Alert system, to warn beachgoers of shark attacks has become one step closer to becoming law.

Story continues below advertisement

The legislation, titled Lulu’s Law, was approved by the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives in May and is headed to U.S. President Donald Trump for approval.

Once the bill is signed into law by Trump, the Federal Communications Commission will be required to take action within 180 days, according to the legislation.

The bill comes after an Alabama teen, who narrowly survived a shark attack in June 2024, said she hopes the proposed alert system can help keep others safe in the water.

Lulu Gribbin was one of three people bitten by a shark on June 7, 2024, during a string of attacks off the Florida Panhandle. She lost her left hand and a portion of her leg.

The bill by Republican Rep. David Faulkner would issue a notice to the public when an unprovoked shark attack in the vicinity has occurred.

“Ninety minutes before me, there was another shark attack a couple miles down the coast,” Gribbin told The Associated Press last year.

Had she known about that attack, she and her friend would not have ventured into the water that day, she said.

“This bill will help prevent future attacks and accidents,” she added.

Story continues below advertisement

Gribbin and her friend had been diving for sand dollars before the attack. They were riding the waves back to the beach when her friend screamed, “Shark!”

“My hand was bitten first. I remember just lifting it out of the water, and I was stunned because there was no hand there. I couldn’t feel it because of all the shock I was in. Then the shark latched onto my leg,” she recalled.

The University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File (ISAF) reports that the odds of being bitten by a shark are incredibly low. ISAF recommends ocean swimmers stay close to shore, avoid swimming at dawn or dusk and avoid excessive splashing.

— with files from The Associated Press