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Winnipeggers facing rising costs during back-to-school shopping

By Toni De Guzman Global News
Posted August 29, 2026 6:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeggers facing rising costs during back-to-school shopping'
Winnipeggers facing rising costs during back-to-school shopping
Winnipeg bargain stores are seeing more people hunting for deals amid rising costs this back-to-school season.
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Winnipeg bargain stores are seeing parents hunting for deals on school supplies for their children this academic season.

Back-to-school shopping generates more than $4.5 billion annually, and households can spend from $600 to $750 per child, according to a Retail Council of Canada report in 2026. With inflation rising to three per cent in July, parents say there’s no way around it.

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“I’m so tired of hearing about the rising costs, I mean, it sucks, but we all have to deal with it,” said parent Graham Voth in an interview at Value Village.

An organization that makes affordable back-to-school backpack kits for kids in northern communities saw an increase in interest.

Danica Lazatin, sales and marketing co-ordinator at Tru-North Supply, said they’ve filled 400 backpacks this season.

The first day of classes is on Sept. 9.

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