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Canada

Manitoba Hydro CEO steps down for personal reasons after 2 years

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2026 1:49 pm
1 min read
Allan Danroth, Manitoba Hydro's president and chief executive officer, speaks in Winnipeg on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. View image in full screen
Allan Danroth, Manitoba Hydro's president and chief executive officer, speaks in Winnipeg on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Steve Lambert / THE CANADIAN PRESS
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Manitoba Hydro says chief executive officer Allan Danroth has left the organization for personal reasons after two years on the job.

The province’s Crown-owned energy corporation says current chief operating officer Hal Turner will temporarily step into the role during the search for a replacement.

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It says Turner was also interim CEO before Danroth was hired.

Danroth replaced Jay Grewal, who was let go four months after the Manitoba New Democrats won the 2023 provincial election.

Danroth’s departure comes as the utility moves forward on a $3-billion natural gas-fired power plant that has faced criticism from environmental advocates.

At a Manitoba Public Utilities Board hearing last month, Danroth said he has faced “credible threats” and that misinformation has contributed to hostility towards the utility.

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