Manitoba Hydro CEO steps down for personal reasons after 2 years

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Manitoba Hydro says chief executive officer Allan Danroth has left the organization for personal reasons after two years on the job.

The province’s Crown-owned energy corporation says current chief operating officer Hal Turner will temporarily step into the role during the search for a replacement.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It says Turner was also interim CEO before Danroth was hired.

Danroth replaced Jay Grewal, who was let go four months after the Manitoba New Democrats won the 2023 provincial election.

Danroth’s departure comes as the utility moves forward on a $3-billion natural gas-fired power plant that has faced criticism from environmental advocates.

At a Manitoba Public Utilities Board hearing last month, Danroth said he has faced “credible threats” and that misinformation has contributed to hostility towards the utility.