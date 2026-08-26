Investigation underway after 18-year-old struck by GO train in Toronto’s east end

An 18-year-old is dead after being struck by a GO train in Toronto’s east end on Tuesday evening, according to local police.
Toronto police said they were called to Monarch Park at about 10:20 p.m. for reports of somebody being hit by a train.
The park is to the south of Coxwell Subway Station and backs onto the GO Transit Lakeshore East train line. Police said their investigation was ongoing and offered few other details.
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Provincial transit agency Metrolinx offered its condolences after the accident.
“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of this individual, and with our employees and first responders that were affected by this event,” a spokesperson said.
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“These events are always incredibly difficult for everyone involved and Metrolinx has offered support to our personnel who may have been impacted.”
Police said they believed the incident was accidental but would provide an update if its investigation found criminality.
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