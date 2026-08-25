Support pours in for mother of 2 killed in Prince George plane crash

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Support is pouring in for the family of a woman killed in a Prince George plane crash last week.

Alex Garneau was in a vehicle that was hit by a twin-engine aircraft that was forced to make an emergency landing on Foothills Boulevard on Thursday.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the mother of two and has already surpassed its $100,000 goal.

1:40 Transportation Safety Board investigates fatal emergency landing in Prince George

RCMP in Prince George said the Transportation Safety Board has now taken over the case.

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They said a Beech King Air 200 airplane, registration C-GEDV, departed the Sturdee Airstrip in north-central B.C. at 1:25 p.m. PT on Aug. 20 with two crew members and six passengers on board.

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The flight was destined for Prince George’s airport.

Investigators said that while en route, the aircraft lost power on one engine and was forced to make an emergency landing on Foothills Boulevard.

The aircraft collided with four vehicles.

One man posted on Facebook that he’s lucky to be alive after the roof of his vehicle caved in where the plane hit and a metal pole pierced the rear seat.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said 10 people were treated at the scene and two were taken to the hospital.

–with files from CKPG News