Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


2 comments

  1. Wil Smith
    August 25, 2026 at 5:37 pm

    Hopefully that pilots in trouble for ditching on a busy road.

  2. Andy Thomsen
    August 25, 2026 at 5:14 pm

    aircraft should be able to maintain fight at 19,000 feet – on one engine.
    what is it we do not know.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Support pours in for mother of 2 killed in Prince George plane crash

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 25, 2026 4:57 pm
1 min read
Alex Garneau was in a vehicle that was hit by a twin-engine aircraft that was forced to make an emergency landing on Foothills Boulevard on Thursday.
Alex Garneau was in a vehicle that was hit by a twin-engine aircraft that was forced to make an emergency landing on Foothills Boulevard on Thursday. GoFundMe
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Support is pouring in for the family of a woman killed in a Prince George plane crash last week.

Alex Garneau was in a vehicle that was hit by a twin-engine aircraft that was forced to make an emergency landing on Foothills Boulevard on Thursday.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the mother of two and has already surpassed its $100,000 goal.

Click to play video: 'Transportation Safety Board investigates fatal emergency landing in Prince George'
Transportation Safety Board investigates fatal emergency landing in Prince George

RCMP in Prince George said the Transportation Safety Board has now taken over the case.

Story continues below advertisement

They said a Beech King Air 200 airplane, registration C-GEDV, departed the Sturdee Airstrip in north-central B.C. at 1:25 p.m. PT on Aug. 20 with two crew members and six passengers on board.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The flight was destined for Prince George’s airport.

Investigators said that while en route, the aircraft lost power on one engine and was forced to make an emergency landing on Foothills Boulevard.

The aircraft collided with four vehicles.

One man posted on Facebook that he’s lucky to be alive after the roof of his vehicle caved in where the plane hit and a metal pole pierced the rear seat.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said 10 people were treated at the scene and two were taken to the hospital.

–with files from CKPG News

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices