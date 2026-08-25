Online dating scheme results in knifepoint robberies: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been arrested related to an online dating scheme that resulted in people being robbed at knifepoint in Winnipeg.

Several victims have come forward to the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) since February, it said in a news release Tuesday.

The suspects used an online dating profile, appearing to be a 44-year-old woman, to arrange in-person meetings at specific addresses, where the victims would be confronted by men and robbed at knifepoint, the WPS said.

Victims’ wallets and car keys would be stolen, and the suspects would then use victims’ vehicles to make fraudulent purchases and withdraw money at various businesses and ATMs, police said. Once the transactions were complete, the victims would be allowed to leave.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Reena Lee Ducherer, 44, and Kelly William James Johnston, 51, were arrested on Aug. 7 in connection with a major crimes unit investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Ducherer is facing dozens of charges, including seven counts each of robbery, forcible confinement and uttering threats. The 44-year-old was also charged with kidnapping, six counts of credit card offences and 13 counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Johnston faces eight counts each of robbery, forcible confinement and using a disguise with intent, along with seven counts of uttering threats and one count of kidnapping.

Both were detained in custody.

A 61-year-old man, who police have not identified publicly, was arrested on Aug. 8, the WPS said. He is facing two counts of robbery charges, eight counts of forcible confinement, eight counts of using a disguise with intent and seven counts of uttering threats.

The man was released on an undertaking and is expected in court at a later date.

Winnipeg police believe there may be additional victims, according to the release. They urged anyone who was affected to contact their major crimes unit.