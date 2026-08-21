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Winnipeg students to ride fare-free as back to school season approaches

By Toni De Guzman Global News
Posted August 21, 2026 7:28 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Still questions on free transit for Winnipeg youth plan beginning next month'
Still questions on free transit for Winnipeg youth plan beginning next month
WATCH: Still questions on free transit for Winnipeg youth plan beginning next month
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Around 30,000 students will be able to ride transit for free in September, but many questions on how passes will be distributed and if the transit system can handle the increase in ridership remains unanswered as first-day of school approached.

“I can tell you right now they’re not going to arrive on time. I can tell you right now there’ll be pass-ups. This was not properly planned. It’s a great idea the province had, but you just don’t pull it out in March,” said Coun. Janice Lukes, Public Works chair.

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The city said students ages 11 to 21 are eligible for a free transit pass valid through August next year.

The passes will be distributed through schools by grade, in partnership with the province in what the premier said will be a phased rollout.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

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