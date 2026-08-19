RCMP investigating discovery of infant’s body in The Pas

Residents of Umpherville are mourning and looking for answers after RCMP confirmed the body of a newly born infant or fetus was discovered in the community.

Police were notified Monday morning after human remains were discovered, which they say were found between two residences in The Pas community.

The discovery has sent shockwaves across the community, especially considering no one knows who the mother is or where she may be.”It’s shaken us up a whole lot,” said Sheena Dumas, a resident of Umpherville. “Everybody is on edge and worried about the mother because no one knows where the mother is or what’s happening at all. There’s a lot of rumours going around, which doesn’t help at all.”

The baby has since been given the name Cypress, a name inspired by a dog found at the scene that community members believe was keeping a watchful eye over the body.

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“The husky was laying with the baby as if he was protecting the baby, and the dog has not left the yard since then,” Dumas said.

View image in full screen Monument created for baby “Cypress” after fetus or newly born infant’s body was found. Delphine Blair / Supplied

A vigil was held for baby Cypress in Umpherville, where a monument and sacred fire were set up in honour of the deceased.

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The Manitoba Metis Federation could not accommodate an interview, but provided a statement from The Pas Region Vice-President Judy Mayer.

“There are no words that can express how sad and how traumatizing it is to learn that new life came into the world, only to leave it so quickly,” said Mayer. “There’s not a family out there that won’t feel this tragedy tear at their hearts, including Red River Métis families. We hope the mother is found quickly, so her health needs can be addressed, the circumstances of this child’s life can be understood, and the right supports can be put in place, as needed.”

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“Everybody is coming together, which is good to see, and it’s needed at a time like this.” said Dumas.

RCMP say an autopsy has been conducted, and that the Office of the Medical Examiner is now involved with the investigation.