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1 comment

  1. Dave
    August 4, 2026 at 1:24 pm

    Even cavemen were smart enough not to live in flood zones

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Canada

Town in Quebec’s Laurentians declares state of emergency after heavy rainfall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2026 1:08 pm
1 min read
People drive a truck through low floodwaters in Gatineau, Que., on Sunday, April 19, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang The Canadian Press. View image in full screen
People drive a truck through low floodwaters in Gatineau, Que., on Sunday, April 19, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang The Canadian Press. JDT
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A municipality in Quebec’s Laurentians region has declared a local state of emergency after heavy rainfall left some roads impassable.

The town of L’Ascension says on social media that over a dozen roads are damaged or destroyed.

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Residents of the town of about 900 people have shared photos showing landslides and sunken ground.

Residents are being urged to limit their travel to only what is strictly necessary and to avoid the affected areas.

Environment Canada says up to 75 mm of rain fell in the Upper Laurentians between Sunday and noon on Monday.

The mayor of nearby Ste-Adèle has offered to assist L’Ascension should the need arise.

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