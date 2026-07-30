Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Judicial review of ethics ruling in Trudeau We Charity case to proceed

By Jim Bronskill The Canadian Press
Posted July 30, 2026 11:05 am
1 min read
Supreme Court of Canada View image in full screen
Morning sunlight hits the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Thursday, March 26, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Supreme Court of Canada says a watchdog group can pursue a court challenge of a federal ethics report on Justin Trudeau’s involvement in decisions about WE Charity.

In May 2021, then-federal ethics commissioner Mario Dion concluded that Trudeau, prime minister at the time, did not breach the Conflict of Interest Act when he participated in decisions concerning WE Charity, which operated in Canada and abroad.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The group Democracy Watch applied soon after for judicial review of Dion’s ruling in the Federal Court of Appeal.

Government lawyers argued the application should be tossed out, in part because the Conflict of Interest Act bars judicial review concerning questions of fact and law.

The Court of Appeal dismissed Democracy Watch’s application, prompting the group to take its case to the Supreme Court.

Story continues below advertisement

In a ruling issued today, the top court says political oversight of the commissioner was not an adequate alternative to judicial review.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices