Prioritize buying local produce as cyclosporiasis cases rise: Quebec Health Ministry

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The Ministry of Health and Social Services is recommending Quebecers “buy local fruits and vegetables” amid rising cases of a diarrhea-causing parasite.

Between May 1 and July 21, the province recorded 140 cases of cyclosporiasis, compared with just 40 in the same time period in 2025.

“Given the increase in cases observed, an investigation is underway by the regional public health directorates to document the exposures,” a spokesperson for the ministry told Global News in an email, adding that it “continues to monitor the situation to identify common sources.”

The ministry said a seasonal increase in cyclosporiasis is observed annually, typically between May and August, aligning with the rainy season in countries where the parasite is typically found.

While cyclosporiasis is mainly acquired during travel, the ministry said it can also be acquired in Canada through the consumption of contaminated produce from other countries.

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Between May 1 and July 24, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) confirmed at least 1,947 cases of cyclosporiasis across nine states associated with a certain brand of iceberg lettuce.

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On July 17, Taylor Farms initiated a recall of all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico.

A spokesperson for the Public Health Agency of Canada said this outbreak is not affecting Canada.

The ministry recommends buying local fruits and vegetables and washing produce thoroughly to limit exposure.

“Quebec’s climate is less favourable to sustained environmental transmission than that of tropical and subtropical regions,” it said.

Dr. Donald Vinh, a professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at McGill University, told Global News it is important people still eat fruits and vegetables to promote a healthy lifestyle.

“What we don’t want is people to avoid eating fresh fruits and vegetables because there are clear health benefits to that,” he said. “People should continue to consume fresh fruits and vegetables, but they should be able to do so in a safe way.”

He said it is important to wash fruits and vegetables under running water and to scrub if necessary.

“Soaking isn’t a measure of getting rid of these parasites, because these parasites are going to stick to the surfaces of fruits and vegetables,” he said. “It really needs to be under running water.”

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He said peeling fruits and vegetables is also beneficial.

The symptoms of cyclosporiasis include watery diarrhea, abdominal bloating, gas and loss of appetite.

If you notice these symptoms, Vinh recommends getting checked out by a doctor.