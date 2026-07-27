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Canada

Motorcyclist fled police, drove wrong way before crash: N.S. RCMP

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 27, 2026 2:33 pm
1 min read
RCMP allege the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and fled from police when an officer tried to stop him. View image in full screen
RCMP allege the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and fled from police when an officer tried to stop him. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
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RCMP in Nova Scotia say a 19-year-old motorcyclist allegedly riding without a helmet fled from police when an officer tried to stop him, travelled the wrong way on the highway and ultimately crashed.

Police say an officer with RCMP Northeast Traffic Services initially saw the motorcycle travelling eastbound on Hwy. 4 near James Street in Antigonish, N.S., at around 2:45 p.m. on July 22.

“The lone rider wasn’t wearing a helmet. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the driver fled, travelling the wrong way on Hwy. 104,” a Monday news release read.

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“In the interest of public safety, the officer didn’t pursue the motorcycle.”

RCMP say the officer later saw the same motorcycle approaching in the wrong lane on Hwy. 104.

“The driver then lost control and crashed on the roadway,” police added.

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“The driver attempted to flee on foot but was safely arrested. He was transported to hospital for assessment, and the motorcycle was seized.”

A 19-year-old man from Addington Forks, N.S., is facing dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police charges.

He was also issued summary offence tickets for nine offences, including driving a motorcycle without a helmet, driving without insurance and operating a vehicle with the improper licence class.

He is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 16.

 

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