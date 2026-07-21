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Economy

B.C. premier says ‘not a chance in hell’ that U.S. alcohol will be back on shelves

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 21, 2026 5:08 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '“We can dismantle the U.S.”: Doug Ford, other Canadian premiers react to Trump 50% tariff threat'
“We can dismantle the U.S.”: Doug Ford, other Canadian premiers react to Trump 50% tariff threat
WATCH: Canadian premiers meeting in Charlottetown, P.E.I reacted on Tuesday to news that U.S. President Donald Trump was threatening to impose 50 per cent tariffs on most Canadian goods.
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B.C. Premier David Eby said there is “not a chance in hell” that U.S. alcohol will be put back on B.C. liquor store shelves.

He made the comment in Prince Edward Island as Canada’s premiers met and discussed U.S. President Donald Trump’s new wave of tariffs on Canadian goods.

“The idea of the president that he can bully us into whatever he wishes is incorrect,” Eby said.

“We’re strong. We are, despite our many debates, united as a country. And we will continue to stand strong. And we’ll build relationships with those countries, at the national level, at provincial level, that want to have a relationship with us.”

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Eby said the government has already started looking elsewhere for trade partners who deal in good faith.

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“As British Columbians and as Canadians, we have been working to diversify trade relationships going to India, going to China, going to Asia,” he added.

“That’s why the prime minister and I signed an agreement that will deepen and increase the infrastructure needed for us to be able to participate in the global economy and be less dependent on the United States.”

Eby also said his staff will be reaching out to the U.S. ambassador to remove mentions of the historic friendship with Canada from their USA 250 website and literature in light of his new wave of tariffs on Canada.

“I feel sorry for Americans,” Eby added.

“If you can’t be friends with Canada, then you almost certainly do not have a friend anywhere in the world. And that is a very lonely place to be. Given all of our friends and relatives that live south of the border, all we can hope is that there’s a brighter day for America coming up.

“But in the meantime, they’ll just be paying more for what they need that they get from Canadians. And if that makes the president happy, then there’s not much to be said about that.”

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