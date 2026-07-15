Ontario school board conducts bullying survey after student death

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The Limestone District School Board is asking families to share their experiences with bullying as part of an independent review of school safety.

The review was launched following the death of a student at Bath Public School earlier this year and is aimed at identifying ways to improve bullying prevention efforts and student supports across the district.

In a letter obtained by Global News which was sent out to parents and guardians, the school board asked families to fill out an anonymous survey by Friday, asking about school climate, bullying and how schools respond to concerns.

“We’re trying to capture information directly from students to make sure we’re doing the best we can… to mitigate or minimize any kinds of bullying situations in schools,” said Krishna Burra, the Limestone District School Board’s director of education in an interview.

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Burra acknowledged the review comes after the recent spring tragedy, but added bullying is an issue that extends well beyond a single school.

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Police initially said a youth died after a reported medical emergency at Bath Public School in March.

Another youth has since been charged with criminal harassment, indignity to a dead body and two counts of indecent communication in connection with the incident.

The identities of the victim and the accused cannot be published under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“This has been a very challenging spring for us,” Burra said. “We can always try to do better in terms of making sure that students are feeling safe in the schools that they’re attending.”

While bullying has evolved with the rise of social media, the behaviours driving it have remained much the same, according to Dr. Wendy Craig, a psychology professor at Queen’s University who is leading the review.

Craig said the first phase will examine years of school climate data alongside new feedback from students and families.

Researchers will also review information from educators and administrators, as well as existing policies, training and mental health supports.

Craig said while bullying has evolved with technology, the underlying behaviour has remained largely the same.

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“Cyberbullying is on the increase, physical bullying is on decrease,” she said, noting online harassment can have a greater impact because it can become “a constant repeated experience,” that happens 24/7.

The review will continue into the fall, when educators, school staff and families will have another opportunity to provide feedback before recommendations are presented to the school board.