Manitoba sheriff dies after van collides with train near Portage la Prairie

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says the province is mourning the loss of a sheriff after a train crash Tuesday morning.
Mounties say the 28-year-old man died after the van he was driving collided with a train west of Portage la Prairie.
The force of the collision caused the van to roll and land in a ditch.
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Another sheriff riding as a passenger had minor injuries but there was no one else in the van.
Kinew said in a statement that the service of sheriffs makes a difference in communities across the province every day.
“Today, we mourn the loss of one of those dedicated sheriffs,” said Kinew.
“We are also thinking of the sheriff who was injured, and we wish them a full and quick recovery. ”
RCMP are investigating along with CN Police and Manitoba Workplace Health and Safety.
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