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Fire

B.C. pilot killed in crash while battling Colorado wildfire

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 14, 2026 3:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sooke pilot killed while fighting U.S. wildfire'
Sooke pilot killed while fighting U.S. wildfire
A man from Sooke on Vancouver Island was killed when the helicopter he was flying crashed while fighting a wildfire in Colorado.
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A B.C. pilot was killed battling a wildfire in Colorado when his helicopter crashed into a reservoir southwest of Aspen.

Nicholas Dale, 56, from Sooke on Vancouver Island, was helping to fight the Gold Mountain fire on Sunday when the helicopter went down.

“Today, we mourn the loss of Nicholas Dale, who gave his life while supporting response efforts on the Gold Mountain Fire,” Colorado Congressman Jeff Hurd posted on X.

“My prayers are with his family and loved ones, his fellow aviators, and everyone in the wildland firefighting community grieving this tragic loss.

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“Nicholas answered the call to serve others, knowing the risks that come with that service. We are grateful for his sacrifice, and we honor his memory.”

At a wildfire update on Tuesday morning, B.C. Minister of Forests Ravi Parmar said he wanted to pass on his “deepest condolences” to Dale and his loved ones and friends.

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“I know the community of Sooke very well, having represented it, and I know that they will wrap their loved ones and this family, Nicholas’s family, during this very challenging time,” he said.

The Gold Mountain fire, discovered on June 27, is an estimated 36,965 acres in size and 12 per cent contained.

Click to play video: 'Three firefighters killed, 2 injured battling wildfires on Utah-Colorado border'
Three firefighters killed, 2 injured battling wildfires on Utah-Colorado border

 

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