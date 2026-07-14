U.S. to impose more tariffs on fresh Canadian mushrooms

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The U.S. Department of Commerce is moving to slap more tariffs on fresh mushrooms grown in Canada.

A fact sheet provided by Mushrooms Canada says the U.S. department’s preliminary antidumping duty determination proposes an 8.26 per cent tariff on most fresh mushrooms.

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Three companies received separate duties.

Mushrooms Canada CEO Ryan Koeslag says the tariff rate shows the idiosyncrasies of U.S. antidumping law, rather than the commercial reality of the North American mushroom market.

He says it is not proof that Canadian growers are selling unfairly.

The U.S. hit Canada’s mushroom sector with separate countervailing duties in May.