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Economy

U.S. to impose more tariffs on fresh Canadian mushrooms

By Kelly Geraldine Malone The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2026 2:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'U.S. not extending CUSMA trade deal'
U.S. not extending CUSMA trade deal
The U.S. has decided not to renew the CUSMA trade deal with Canada and Mexico in its current form. The decision came down on Canada Day and now triggers an annual review of the pact. Julian Karaguesian, economics lecturer at McGill University joins Global News Morning with more on what this means for the future of American tariffs hitting Canada – Jul 4, 2026
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The U.S. Department of Commerce is moving to slap more tariffs on fresh mushrooms grown in Canada.

A fact sheet provided by Mushrooms Canada says the U.S. department’s preliminary antidumping duty determination proposes an 8.26 per cent tariff on most fresh mushrooms.

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Three companies received separate duties.

Mushrooms Canada CEO Ryan Koeslag says the tariff rate shows the idiosyncrasies of U.S. antidumping law, rather than the commercial reality of the North American mushroom market.

He says it is not proof that Canadian growers are selling unfairly.

The U.S. hit Canada’s mushroom sector with separate countervailing duties in May.

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