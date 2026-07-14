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Environment

Federal researchers using driftwood to study and track seabird deaths off N.S. coast

By Devin Stevens The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2026 12:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New research project taking place on Nova Scotia’s waters'
New research project taking place on Nova Scotia’s waters
On your next beach trip, you may find Environment and Climate Change Canada's new experiment: an orange wooden box that's part of a research project taking place on Nova Scotia's waters. As Kendra Gannon reports, scientists need the help of the public to receive the data.
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Federal researchers want to know where dead seabirds off the coast of Nova Scotia are most likely to wash up, and they’re using a low-tech solution to find out: driftwood.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has dropped about 600 wooden blocks in the waters between Halifax and Sable Island and off the north coast of Cape Breton.

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Painted bright orange and affixed with contact information, the blocks are essentially standing in for bird carcasses and a few of them have GPS trackers.

Researchers are asking birders and beachcombers who find them to call with the date and location.

They will use data about where the blocks ended up to build computerized tools helping to predict where in the ocean bird die-offs are happening when their bodies wash ashore.

That will help officials respond to outbreaks of disease such as avian flu, or to man-made problems, such as oil spills.

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