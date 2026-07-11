Dauphin, Man. residents concerned about future of local hospital after flooding

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Dauphin, Man., residents needing health care are feeling anxious about access to medical help, as the Dauphin Regional Health Centre closed this month due to a flooded basement.

“It creates so much anxiety, and if you have a medical emergency or anything you need done, you have to go find a way and that costs more money, which people don’t have,” said Alex Lytwyn, a disability advocate.

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The nearest hospitals are over a 30-minute drive away — the Ste. Rose General Hospital and Grandview Hospital.

Premier Wab Kinew said he heard it would take nine to 12 months to repair, but said that’s not good enough.

Kinew said the province will throw “a ton of resources” to get it moving.

Watch the video above for the full story.