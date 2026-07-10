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1 comment

  1. Ben
    July 10, 2026 at 8:35 am

    Canada should follow Europe in terms of regulating and taxing social media.

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World

EU tells Meta to change ‘addictive’ design features on Facebook, Instagram

By Kelvin Chan The Associated Press
Posted July 10, 2026 8:24 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Banning social media under 16?'
Banning social media under 16?
Canada is moving toward tougher rules around young people’s use of social media and AI chatbots. The federal government has tabled legislation aimed at protecting youth from some of the most addictive features built into platforms like Instagram and TikTok, joining a growing number of countries exploring age-based restrictions online. Supporters argue limits could help reduce screen time and improve mental health. But not everyone agrees. Some researchers say the evidence linking social media directly to widespread harm is less clear than public discussion often suggests, and warn that broader issues affecting youth wellbeing may deserve more attention. Jesse Reynolds reports – Jun 10, 2026
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The European Union accused Meta on Friday of breaching its social media law by designing Facebook and Instagram to get users hooked, and demanded it disable “key addictive features” like infinite scrolling.

The EU’s executive arm issued a fresh set of charges against Meta Platforms as part of its investigation under the 27-nation bloc’s strict digital rule book known as the Digital Services Act. The sweeping set of regulations from Brussels requires tech platforms to protect internet users under threat of hefty fines.

The European Commission said Meta failed to properly assess the risks its design features pose to the physical and mental health of users, including minors. And while the company has tools and controls to help manage Facebook and Instagram use, it said they were easily overridden, dismissed, or technically challenging to use.

Meta “needs to implement design changes” to Instagram and Facebook, such as disabling “key addictive features” like autoplay of videos and infinite scroll so they’re not turned on by default, the commission said in its preliminary findings.

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Meta now has the chance to respond and defend itself before the commission issues its final decision, which could result in a fine worth up to six per cent of the company’s global annual revenue.

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Meta said Friday that the preliminary findings do not recognize the steps that the company has already taken to protect teens.

“Since this investigation began, we rolled out Teen Accounts that automatically protect teens and put parents in control – allowing them to block access to Instagram at night and cap daily screen time at just 15 minutes,” Meta said in a prepared statement.

“We share the European Commission’s commitment to providing teens with safe, positive online experiences and will continue to engage constructively with them.”

Europe is committed to enforcing its legislation that holds platforms accountable for addictive design features, said Henna Virkkunen, an executive vice-president at the commission overseeing tech.

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“Protecting the physical and mental health of Europeans must be a priority for social media platforms,” Virkkunen said in a written statement.

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Facebook and Instagram design features, including personalized recommendations and push notifications, serve up an endless stream of content, putting users’ brains on “autopilot” and fueling compulsive use, the commission said.

Meanwhile, screen time controls that parents can impose on their teens’ devices can be “easily dismissed” and don’t result in a meaningful reduction of use, the commission said. And the controls are undermined by the technical expertise, time and effort that parents need to understand and use them, it said.

The commission’s proposed design changes also included finding better ways to encourage screen time breaks, and changing the content recommendation system so that it’s less “engagement-oriented.”

The preliminary findings are the latest charges since Brussels opened its investigation in 2024 over concerns that the social media giant wasn’t doing enough to protect children online.

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The EU said earlier this year that Meta had failed to prevent children under 13, the company’s minimum age to use Facebook and Instagram, from signing up. It also said Meta was not doing enough to identify and remove underage users after they had opened accounts.

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