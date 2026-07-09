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Fire

Federal officials set to give wildfire season update as blaze threatens B.C. town

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 9, 2026 7:46 am
1 min read
wildfire View image in full screen
A wildfire is seen burning about 16 kilometres south of Port Alberni, B.C., on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. Evan Hammond/The Canadian Press
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Federal officials are set to provide an update about the national wildfire season today, as an out-of-control fire in British Columbia forced evacuations this week.

The latest information from the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre shows there have been 3,100 fires so far this season, compared to around 2,900 at this time last year.

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But the total area burned this year is less than last year, at around 12,000 square kilometres down from 46,000 square kilometres.

Emergency Management Minister Eleanor Olszewski and other officials are set to give a briefing to update the situation.

In B.C., a pair of fires near the community of Boston Bar have forced hundreds of properties under evacuation orders and alerts.

The 2025 wildfire season was the second-worst on record, with more than 89,000 square kilometres burned across the country.

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