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Crime

Charges laid in alleged fraud scheme targeting international students: CBSA

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 8, 2026 7:55 am
1 min read
CBSA View image in full screen
A Canada Border Services Agency patch is seen on the shoulder of a CBSA officer at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, Ont., on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press
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Two people from Ontario are facing multiple charges in an alleged fraud scheme that targeted international students.

The Canada Border Services Agency says the investigation began after it received a tip from Lambton College in Sarnia, Ont., in February 2025.

The federal agency alleges the suspects took money from international students with the promise of paying their tuition, but did not actually enrol them in any post-secondary programs and instead gave them forged enrolment documents.

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The CBSA says its investigators interviewed the victims who were defrauded of about $126,000.

The accused individuals were each charged with four counts of fraud over $5,000, four counts of forging documents, and four counts of counselling misrepresentation.

The border agency says one suspect from Cambridge, Ont., is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, while the second one from London, Ont., is believed to have fled Canada and is wanted on an arrest warrant.

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