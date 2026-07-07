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Crime

Police watchdog investigating after Saskatchewan man dies in back of RCMP vehicle

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2026 2:57 pm
1 min read
RCMP View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C. on April 23, 2024. Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press
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Saskatchewan’s police watchdog is investigating after a man had a medical episode and died in the backseat of an RCMP vehicle.

Mounties say they received a call on Tuesday afternoon about a vehicle in a ditch near Kipling, Sask., east of Regina.

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They say when officers arrived they found a 58-year-old man in the vehicle, and he was arrested for impaired driving.

Police say the man refused to get out of the car, causing officers to physically remove him and put him in the backseat of a cruiser.

They say the man then went into medical distress and despite the efforts of officers and paramedics to resuscitate him, the man died.

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team is now investigating the death and the RCMP’s interaction with the man.

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