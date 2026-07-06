Lime to take over some e-scooter operations in Canada from Neuron amid acquisition

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The Canadian arm of e-scooter service Lime says it has acquired rival Neuron Mobility Canada Ltd. and will take over the company’s operations in several cities.

Rachel Rappaport, Lime Canada’s senior regional lead of government relations, refused to reveal the value and structure of the deal struck between the two businesses, which offer competing e-scooter and e-bike rentals.

However, Lime says the transaction will see it take over Neuron’s operations in 12 Canadian cities and regions.

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The locations include Calgary, Lacombe, St. Albert, Beaumont, Blackfalds, Sylvan Lake, Red Deer and Airdrie in Alberta, as well Saskatoon and Regina in Saskatchewan and Waterloo and Ottawa in Ontario.

Following a brief transition period, Lime says it will assume operations from Neuron on a city-by-city basis throughout the coming months and will ultimately operate its own infrastructure under the Lime brand.

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Neuron Mobility was founded in Singapore in 2016 and is best known for its bright orange bikes and scooters.