Quebec coroner investigating deaths of 2 people pulled from Lachine Canal

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Quebec’s coroner’s office is investigating after two possible drownings in Montreal’s Lachine Canal late Saturday night.

Emergency services were called to the canal near René-Lévesque Park shortly before midnight. A joint search was conducted by the fire department and the Canadian Coast Guard using three boats.

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Montreal’s fire department said it appears one person had fallen into the canal and a second entered the water in an attempt to help.

Steve Macduff, a spokesperson for Urgences-santé, told Global News that six paramedics were deployed to the scene. He said responders provided medical intervention at the scene and took both patients to hospital.

Macduff said both people were men in their early 20s.

The coroner’s office confirmed both people had died and said an investigation would be conducted “to determine the causes and circumstances surrounding these deaths.”