17 Gummy Gainz protein candies recalled for improperly declared milk

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Several protein candies from Vancouver-based candy company Gummy Gainz have been recalled nationally due to improperly declared milk.

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint, with one reported reaction associated with the consumption of these products.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation on the recalled products, which are listed as:

Fruit Salad Protein Candy (49 grams), UPC: 9 90312 15099 2

Blue Raspberry Protein Candy (49 grams), UPC: 6 28942 77341 9

Fuzzy Peach Protein Candy (49 grams), UPC: 6 28942 77348 8

Green Apple Protein Candy (49 grams), UPC: 9 90312 15083 1

Sour Watermelon Protein Candy (49 grams), UPC: 6 28942 77342 6

Sour Watermelon Protein Candy (six x 49 grams), UPC: 9 90312 15090 9

Fruit Salad Protein Candy (six x 49 grams), UPC: 6 28942 77344 0

Blue Raspberry Protein Candy (six x 49 grams), UPC: 6 28942 77343 3

Sour Peach Protein Candy (six x 49 grams), UPC: 9 90312 15092 3

Green Apple Protein Candy (six x 49 grams), UPC: 9 28942 77350 1

Assorted 6 Pack Protein Candy (six x 49 grams), UPC: 6 28942 77345 9

Fruit Salad Protein Candy (12 x 49 grams), UPC: 9 90312 15081 7

Blue Raspberry Protein Candy (12 x 49 grams), UPC: 9 90312 15084 8

Sour Peach Protein Candy (12 x 49 grams), UPC: 9 90312 15086 2

Green Apple Protein Candy (12 x 49 grams), UPC: 9 90312 15080 0

Sour Watermelon Protein Candy (12 x 49 grams), UPC: 9 90312 15088 6

The Original Protein Candy Sample (9.8 grams), No UPC

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Consumers are being advised not to consume recalled products “to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.”

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In addition, people are advised to throw out the products or return them to the location where they were purchased.