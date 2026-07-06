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1 comment

  1. Matthew
    July 6, 2026 at 12:10 pm

    Is this one of those “well I didn’t know whey protein was almost exclusively sourced from dairy” things similar to the recent “well I didn’t no not to use the mechanical shiatsu massager on the skull around my eye sockets” bits?

    Because those are hilarious.

    And remember: do not spill your recently purchased hot coffee on your genitals.

    This has been: The more you know…

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Consumer

17 Gummy Gainz protein candies recalled for improperly declared milk

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted July 6, 2026 11:27 am
1 min read
Gummy Gainz
FILE — One of Gummy Gainz recalled products. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency
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Several protein candies from Vancouver-based candy company Gummy Gainz have been recalled nationally due to improperly declared milk.

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint, with one reported reaction associated with the consumption of these products.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation on the recalled products, which are listed as:

  • Fruit Salad Protein Candy (49 grams), UPC: 9 90312 15099 2
  • Blue Raspberry Protein Candy (49 grams), UPC: 6 28942 77341 9
  • Fuzzy Peach Protein Candy (49 grams), UPC: 6 28942 77348 8
  • Green Apple Protein Candy (49 grams), UPC:  9 90312 15083 1
  • Sour Watermelon Protein Candy (49 grams), UPC:  6 28942 77342 6
  • Sour Watermelon Protein Candy (six x 49 grams), UPC: 9 90312 15090 9
  • Fruit Salad Protein Candy (six x 49 grams), UPC: 6 28942 77344 0
  • Blue Raspberry Protein Candy (six x 49 grams), UPC: 6 28942 77343 3
  • Sour Peach Protein Candy (six x 49 grams), UPC: 9 90312 15092 3
  • Green Apple Protein Candy (six x 49 grams), UPC: 9 28942 77350 1
  • Assorted 6 Pack Protein Candy (six x 49 grams), UPC: 6 28942 77345 9
  • Fruit Salad Protein Candy (12 x 49 grams), UPC: 9 90312 15081 7
  • Blue Raspberry Protein Candy (12 x 49 grams), UPC: 9 90312 15084 8
  • Sour Peach Protein Candy (12 x 49 grams), UPC: 9 90312 15086 2
  • Green Apple Protein Candy (12 x 49 grams), UPC: 9 90312 15080 0
  • Sour Watermelon Protein Candy (12 x 49 grams), UPC: 9 90312 15088 6
  • The Original Protein Candy Sample (9.8 grams), No UPC
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Consumers are being advised not to consume recalled products “to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.”

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In addition, people are advised to throw out the products or return them to the location where they were purchased.

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