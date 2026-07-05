Saskatoon World Cup watch party draws thousands for Canada’s historic game

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There was a sea of red in Saskatoon for Canada’s round of 16 World Cup matchup with Morocco.

The weather was beautiful for those attending the party, to support Canada making it further than they ever have in the tournament.

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Fans were cheering hard, saying it’s exciting to have everybody together as a community to watch the game.

And there was even a bit of a rivalry with Moroccan fans waving their flags.

Even though Canada lost and is now eliminated from the World Cup Tournament, Canadian fans are still proud they have come this far and made history.

Watch the video above for more on what people at the watch party were saying about the game.