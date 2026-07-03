Body recovered from South Sask. River believed to be missing jet-skier: police

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Saskatoon police are tentatively identifying a body pulled out of the South Saskatchewan River as Adan Vargas Salvador, the jet-skier who went missing after going over Saskatoon’s weir.

The body was recovered Wednesday approximately 30 kilometres north of Saskatoon, near the Clarkboro Ferry in the RM of Corman Park.

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Police say dental records are still being tested, but Salvador’s family was notified by the SPS missing persons unit.

The Mexican citizen was last seen in distress in the South Saskatchewan River after riding a jet-ski over the weir on June 20, according to police. His jet-ski was found and pulled from the water that day.