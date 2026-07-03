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Canada

Body recovered from South Sask. River believed to be missing jet-skier: police

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted July 3, 2026 1:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Crews search for missing jet ski rider who went over Saskatoon weir'
Crews search for missing jet ski rider who went over Saskatoon weir
RELATED: Crews search for missing jet-ski rider who went over Saskatoon weir – Jun 21, 2026
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Saskatoon police are tentatively identifying a body pulled out of the South Saskatchewan River as Adan Vargas Salvador, the jet-skier who went missing after going over Saskatoon’s weir.

The body was recovered Wednesday approximately 30 kilometres north of Saskatoon, near the Clarkboro Ferry in the RM of Corman Park.

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Police say dental records are still being tested, but Salvador’s family was notified by the SPS missing persons unit.

The Mexican citizen was last seen in distress in the South Saskatchewan River after riding a jet-ski over the weir on June 20, according to police. His jet-ski was found and pulled from the water that day.

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