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Canada

Missing jet-skier in South Saskatchewan River identified by Saskatoon police

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted June 23, 2026 2:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ongoing recovery search for jet skier in Saskatoon River'
Ongoing recovery search for jet skier in Saskatoon River
RELATED: Recovery search continues for jet-skier in South Saskatchewan River.
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The man who went over the weir of the South Saskatchewan River has been identified by Saskatoon police, who said they are still trying to recover him from the river.

Adan Vargas Salvador, 32, was visiting the city from Mexico when he was seen “in distress” while riding on a jet ski. He was riding near the weir at 33rd Street and Spadina Crescent in Saskatoon on Saturday afternoon, the Saskatoon Police Service said in a news release Tuesday.

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Police said they are communicating with Salvador’s family as this recovery mission continues.

Drones, aircraft, and watercraft were used by police and the Saskatoon Fire Department in the search for Salvador along the river and riverbanks, police said.

Click to play video: 'Technical Safety B.C. investigates Cultus Lake Water Park'
Technical Safety B.C. investigates Cultus Lake Water Park
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