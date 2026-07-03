Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

GTA home sales continue to rise in June with board predicting price growth possible

By Sammy Hudes The Canadian Press
Posted July 3, 2026 9:33 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Criticism of empty condo, affordable housing plan'
Criticism of empty condo, affordable housing plan
RELATED: Criticism of empty condo, affordable housing plan – Jun 22, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Greater Toronto Area continued to see higher home sales last month compared with a year ago even as new listings slowed.

With 6,770 homes in the region changing hands in June, activity was up 9.4 per cent year-over-year, while sales also rose 1.4 per cent from May on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says the average selling price decreased 3.9 per cent year-over-year to $1,058,658, and the composite benchmark price, meant to represent the typical home, was down 5.4 per cent.

TRREB president Daniel Steinfeld says there was a “marked improvement” for activity in the second quarter after a slow start to the year, and the board expects both accelerating transactions and more competition between buyers in the second half, which could push prices higher.

There were 17,282 new listings on the market in June, down 12.9 per cent from last year.

Story continues below advertisement

Inventory fell 13.5 per cent as there were 27,329 total active listings in the GTA.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices