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World

Deaths in France spiked 29% amid record heat wave, health agency says

By John Leicester The Associated Press
Posted July 3, 2026 8:28 am
2 min read
Click to play video: '1,000 additional deaths recorded in France amid extreme heat wave'
1,000 additional deaths recorded in France amid extreme heat wave
Europeans are struggling to stay cool during the record-breaking heat wave across the continent. France saw over 1,000 additional deaths last week, and many countries saw new temperature highs.
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Deaths surged by nearly a third in France during the hottest week of a record heat wave last month, the country’s public health authority said Friday, reporting at least 2,000 more deaths than in the previous week when temperatures were already climbing and filling emergency wards with heat victims.

The new and still incomplete figures from Public Health France doubled its first preliminary estimate of at least 1,000 additional deaths that it gave last Sunday. That earlier estimate covered just three of the hottest days of extreme, deadly heat.

In Paris, funeral service directors have said they’ve struggled to find places to store bodies before burial or cremation, with some mortuaries saying they were full and having to turn bodies away.

The updated tally of deaths from Public Health France spans the week of June 22 to June 28, during which France saw its hottest-ever days and records shattered for peak daytime and nighttime temperatures in many cities and towns across the country. The heat also broke temperature records in many other parts of Europe.

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Public Health France said it has counted 8,973 deaths so far for that week, cautioning that the number is still only partial. It said the preliminary total was 29 per cent more than the 6,948 deaths registered for the previous week of June 15 to June 21, when the heat wave started.

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The difference between the two sets of figures — a total so far of 2,025 — is therefore considered to be additional deaths from one week to the next, from all causes and covering all age groups, it said.

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At the Paris-Saclay Hospital, patients suffering from heat exposure started arriving in a surge on June 20, Dr. Nicolas Gonzales, head of the emergency department, told The Associated Press.

He said they treated heat victims for heart attacks, dehydration, kidney malfunctions and other heat-related problems, from children to older people living alone.

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Public Health France said there was a particularly sharp increase week-on-week in the number of deaths in private homes, with those figures up 91 per cent. Deaths in care homes for older people increased by 37 per cent and in hospitals by nearly 20 per cent.

The Paris region appears to have been hit hardest, with a nearly 63 per cent increase in deaths from one week to the next, it said.

The health agency cautioned that its tallies underestimate the true death toll, because they’re based on incomplete data.

“The mortality will as a consequence be higher than these first figures,” it said.

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