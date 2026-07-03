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Sports

Adams leads Stampeders to 58-36 win over Argonauts

By Donna Spencer The Canadian Press
Posted July 3, 2026 12:44 am
3 min read
Toronto Argonauts' Makai Polk (15) reaches for a pass as Calgary Stampeders' Zy Alexander intercepts during first half CFL football action in Calgary, Thursday, July 2, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Toronto Argonauts' Makai Polk (15) reaches for a pass as Calgary Stampeders' Zy Alexander intercepts during first half CFL football action in Calgary, Thursday, July 2, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
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CALGARY – Calgary Stampeders quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. threw six touchdown passes and rushed for one in a 58-36 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts in the CFL on Thursday.

Jalen Philpot and Dejon Brissett both caught two touchdown passes, Tevin Jones and Clark Barnes each had one and Quincy Jones scored a rushing touchdown for Calgary (2-2).

Jude McAtamney kicked eight points for the Stampeders in front of an announced crowd of 19,100 at McMahon Stadium.

Defensive back Zy Alexander intercepted Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly twice, which Calgary converted to touchdowns.

Makai Polk had two touchdown catches, Damonte Coxie and David Ungerer III each had one, Kelly rushed for a major and Lirim Hajrullahu kicked a field goal from 52 yards for Toronto (2-2).

Adams tied the franchise record for touchdown passes in a single game held by four other men: Peter Liske (1967), Doug Flutie (1994), Jeff Garcia (1995) and current coach and general manager Dave Dickenson (2000).

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Adams completed 20 of 25 pass attempts for 405 yards, and has yet to throw an interception after four games this season.

Kelly went 22-for-33 in passing for 294 yards, three touchdown passes and two interceptions. He was replaced late in the fourth quarter by Nick Arbuckle, who threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Coxie.

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The Stampeders claimed a second straight “Stampede Bowl”, which was introduced last year in homage to the annual Calgary Stampede that starts Friday, and for which a trophy resembling a horse’s head was designed.

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Calgary’s 58 points in a single game was the highest since 56 scored on Edmonton on Sept. 10, 2022.

Adams’ 22-yard dash to the end zone converted by McAtamney gave the hosts a 51-30 lead early in the fourth quarter.

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Alexander’s second interception and his 29-yard return set Calgary up for another score, with Adams dishing to Brissett for an 11-yard touchdown.

The Stampeders led 44-24 at the end of the third. Vaughn scored on a one-yard plunge followed by Adams tossing a two-point convert pass to Jones.

But Calgary’s 30 yards in penalties on Toronto’s subsequent drive helped the Argos counter with a 16-yard touchdown catch by Ungerer to start the fourth quarter.

A two-point convert attempt fell short and the Argonauts trailed by 14.

Adams needed just two throws — including an acrobatic, juggling catch by Jones on a tipped ball — to generate Calgary’s fifth major early in the second half. Barnes then hauled in an Adams hurl for a 45-yard touchdown and a 36-18 lead.

But Kelly answered with a 79-yard, seven-play drive that finished with a short toss to Polk in the end zone. Toronto’s two-point convert attempt failed.

The Stampeders outscored the Argonauts 21-11 in the second quarter — the teams combined for 25 points in the final two minutes — to lead 29-18 at the half.

Adams connected with Jones on a 73-yard catch and dash to the end zone with 17 seconds remaining.

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Adams threw short left to a diving Philpot on the goal line for the latter’s second score of the game and a 12-point lead, but the Argonauts countered with Kelly’s seven-yard carry to score with 32 seconds left in the second quarter.

Toronto had three chances at a two-point convert because of penalties. Arbuckle’s short-yardage carry was successful.

Toronto’s third-down challenge for pass interference after a hand battle between Coxie and Calgary defensive back Anthony Johnson was denied late in the first half. The visitors trailed 15-10 after Hajrullahu’s 52-yard field goal.

Alexander intercepted Kelly with a one-handed grab late in the first quarter. Calgary cashed in for a touchdown on a Brissett catch and carry to the end zone.

After giving up a touchdown and a single to Calgary, the Argonauts countered on their second possession of the game. Kelly threw to Polk in the end zone to finish a nine-play, 70-yard drive.

Adams capped a five-play, 48-yard drive with a six-yard throw to Philpot in the end zone on Calgary’s first drive.

UP NEXT

The Argonauts visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday in the fifth of seven straight road games to start their season. The Stampeders are in Montreal on Saturday to face the Alouettes.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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