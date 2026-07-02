Montreal Canadiens sign goaltender Dobes to three-year extension

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The Montreal Canadiens continued to secure their young core Thursday, signing goaltender Jakub Dobes to a three-year contract extension through the 2029-30 season.

The deal carries an average annual value of US$5.36 million.

“I’m really happy, especially for my family … I don’t feel like the money is too important to me. I’m just happy I can focus on hockey and have a clear mind and try to win a championship in Montreal,” Dobes said during a Zoom call Thursday.

After opening the season as Sam Montembeault’s backup, Dobes, 25, emerged as Montreal’s starting goaltender, posting a 29-10-4 record with a 2.78 goals-against average and .901 save percentage in 43 games.

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He led all NHL rookie goaltenders in victories and was named to the league’s All-Rookie Team.

The six-foot-four, 215-pound Czech then started all 19 playoff games as Montreal advanced to the Eastern Conference final, posting a 2.66 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and nine victories, tied for the third-most playoff wins by a rookie goaltender in franchise history.

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The extension comes one day after the Canadiens signed rookie forward Ivan Demidov to an eight-year, US$73.2-million contract extension. Dobes joins Demidov and a growing list of young Canadiens under long-term contracts, including captain Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Lane Hutson and Noah Dobson.

Dobes said the Canadiens’ young core shares the same goal and wants to keep the group together.

“I’m just excited that everyone is on the same page … I feel like we have a lot of potential … in the next couple of years to get something exciting done,” he said. “I’m very proud of the guys, too. You know, everyone’s staying here and keeping the same team together.”

Dobes was selected by Montreal in the fifth round, 136th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft after one season with the Omaha Lancers of the USHL. He spent two seasons at Ohio State before turning pro in 2022-23.

He made his NHL debut late in the 2024-25 season before taking over Montreal’s crease midway through last season.

Through 59 regular-season games, Dobes owns a 36-14-7 record with a 2.77 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage.