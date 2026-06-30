City of Surrey announces 10,000-seat arena and a move for the Vancouver Giants

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The City of Surrey will be getting a new arena, which the Vancouver Giants will make their new home.

In a release, the city and the Surrey City Development Corporation said the City Centre Arena and Cultural Event Centre will be equipped with 10,000 seats for sports, concerts and cultural events in the city.

“When we say big things are happening in Surrey, we mean it, and a new arena of this scale is as big as it gets,” Mayor Brenda Locke said in a release.

“Bringing this arena to Surrey means jobs, investment, conference capacity, and major sports, arts and entertainment like never before. We’re already the economic powerhouse of the region, and this is another step in Surrey’s rise as a world-class city.”

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The city anticipates the project will generate $2.4 billion in economic benefits over the next 10 years.

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Aside from the arena, it will include a hotel, conference space and housing, according to the city.

The arena will be built on land directly across from city hall and the Surrey Central SkyTrain Station, which the city will acquire through a land swap agreement of three city-owned parcels in exchange for the five parcels at 10355 King George Blvd.

1:38 Surrey approves entertainment district plan which includes a 10,000-seat arena

The City Centre Arena and Cultural Event Centre is anticipated to be completed by 2030, with a net estimated cost of $360 million. The city says that funding for the project was provided for in its 2026 budget.