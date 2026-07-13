Lethbridge charitable agencies partner for Christmas in July gift card campaign

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Organizations involved in Christmas Hope are already getting prepped for the holiday season.

The partnership is made up of seven different agencies that work together each year to help families, seniors and anyone else in need during Christmas.

Together they work to provide food hampers, gifts and other supports year-round, but especially during the holidays.

Danielle McIntyre, executive director at the Interfaith Food Bank, says Christmas Hope has been running for 20 years.

This year the organization is running the gift card campaign to beat the rush of the holidays.

“We’re getting an early start. We’ve seen families continue to struggle, specifically with food security,” said McIntyre.

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Last year, the Christmas Hope program supported more than 8,800 people in Lethbridge and surrounding areas.

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Organizers say demand is on the rise as affordability concerns are impacting many households.

“Our stats on this half of the year already are significantly higher for clothing, food, hygiene and just supports in general than we saw in the first half of the last year,” said Tanya Lister, site director with MyCityCare.

Christmas Hope says that gift cards have become a go-to for many community members, especially for those who aren’t sure what to get for someone.

They are especially valuable because they provide flexibility for both agencies and recipients.

Gift cards can be used for groceries, clothing, gifts, wrapping paper and more, when they’re needed most.

“We find it efficient. We can purchase what we need at the appropriate moment,” said Tim Rempel, executive director at Lethbridge Food Bank.

Christmas Hope is also happily accepting gift cards with partial or unknown balances.

They’re asking for those gift cards to be indicated as “balance unknown” when donating.

Gift cards can be donated throughout July at any Christmas Hope partner location.

Organizers say every contribution helps secure a bright holiday season for local families.