Discovering Saskatoon’s hidden war museum

The Nutana Legion has been in Saskatoon since 1926 as a place for veterans to gather, but what many people may not know is the hidden gem that lives in the basement.

Walking down just a few steps leads to one of the most historically rich spots in Saskatoon — the Saskatoon Museum of Military Artifacts (SMMA).

On Thursdays and Saturdays, visitors can see Canadian military artifacts from the First and Second World Wars, along with the war in Afghanistan. Anyone looking to expand their knowledge can book live tours of the museum to discover in-depth how the men and women of Saskatchewan served their country.

Veteran Kevin Hicks, the project manager of the museum, says the museum began as a collection of artifacts donated by veterans at the legion. As the collection expanded, items were moved from the artifact room to the basement, where bigger displays could be made.

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“So, people come here, they will see what their Saskatoon is, their Saskatchewan, their Canadian forefathers actually did,” says Hicks.

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The museum also serves as a memorial for the many men and women who lost who have lost their lives for Canada’s freedom.

“I’m determined to make sure that their names, their faces, are not forgotten,” shares Hicks. “We’ve had a mother of one of the fallen come here, and the tears from her were genuine.”

Every item on display has a very unique story, some reliving the most gruesome times in history. One that stands out is a display called “A Father’s Letter,” sharing a father’s exchange with his son’s commanding officer during the First World War.

“He says thanks for the letter and the money you sent. It was two pounds back pay,” Hicks says. “And he said, for letting me know that my son had been killed, I didn’t know. And then he says, could you contact the stretcher bearers and see if my son said anything before he died? Only I lost my other son last year. And we have no sons left.”

Vaughn Teasdale, the museum’s curator and archivist, goes through each donated item, tracing it back in time and helping families discover their own history.

“We do feature stories about Saskatoon people here. You never know if they come here. They might just turn up something on a past relative of theirs,” says Teasdale.

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If you are looking for a unique experience this summer, or just looking to learn more about Canadian history, the museum is the perfect place to visit. You may even get to meet Hicks adorable service dog, Ollie.

Watch the video above to see footage from some of the exhibits.