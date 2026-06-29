Tender for MacKay Bridge rehab study sparks concerns over replacement timeline

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The future of the MacKay Bridge, which links Halifax to Dartmouth, remains up in the air as it nears the end of its lifespan.

A tender has been issued to look at ways to preserve it, but Nova Scotia’s opposition parties are concerned the province is skirting the bridge replacement.

“There’s a way that you can continue to move and do the temporary things you need to stabilize the bridge, but we need an answer on what is going to happen with the bridge replacement,” said Nova Scotia’s interim Liberal Leader Iain Rankin.

The A. Murray MacKay Bridge opened in July 1970 and is expected to hit the end of its life around 2040. Its replacement has been estimated to cost more than $1 billion.

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Halifax Harbour Bridges (HHB) issued a tender last week for an engineering study to be done for the bridge’s deck. The work includes a condition assessment for the next 20 years, as well as preservation and rehabilitation options for the next 75 years.

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A spokesperson with HHB says the work is part of a multi-year process with the province’s regional transportation plan.

“This tender is part of our overall maintenance plan for the MacKay bridge. This study will look at the approach spans, rather than the bridge itself,” said Steven Proctor.

“It is standard engineering practice to do this kind of evaluation for the medium and long-term.”

But Rankin has concerns about how the province plans to get this work off the ground, especially considering tolls were removed last year for the MacKay and Angus L. Macdonald bridges, which cut more than $30 million in revenue.

As well, the province is running a deficit in the latest budget.

“That’s why we talk so much about the overspending because we’re worried about our future needs,” said Rankin.

“(Those needs include) bridges, roads, health-care infrastructure, schools, all these things. Our province is now in a much poorer position.”

NDP Leader Claudia Chender echoes that concern.

“The decisions we make about the MacKay bridge today will shape how people move around our city for generations,” she said in a statement.

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“At a time when Nova Scotians are asking for a clear plan, this tender raises big questions about whether the Houston government is delaying their decision on replacing the bridge.”

The tender application is set to close on July 23.