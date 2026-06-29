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Weather

Tornado confirmed in east-central Saskatchewan amid stormy conditions

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted June 29, 2026 9:32 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Severe thunderstorms across the province'
Severe thunderstorms across the province
RELATED: Severe thunderstorms across the province
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A tornado was confirmed to have touched down near Pelly, Sask., on Sunday as the province saw stormy conditions during the day, Environment Canada confirmed.

The agency said information on damage and the category of the tornado is not known at this time, but it is working with the Northern Tornadoes Project to determine those details.

The London, Ont.-based organization at Western University will send out a team to the region to analyze damage in the area and Environment Canada says it will provide further details once available.

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A tornado warning was issued earlier in the day but was lifted by about 8 p.m.

East-central Saskatchewan, near the Manitoba border, saw heavy rains and thunderstorms, and other parts of the province, like Regina, saw similar downpours.

Mankota, Sask., for example, received nearly 100 millimetres of rain before the day was through.

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Damage is seen after a severe storm moved through Saskatchewan that produced a tornado. View image in full screen
Damage is seen after a severe storm moved through Saskatchewan that produced a tornado. Courtesy: Bill Gade

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