Leafs trade Carlo to Blues for two picks

BUFFALO – The Toronto Maple Leafs dealt defenceman Brandon Carlo to the St. Louis Blues for a pair of third-round picks at the 2026 NHL draft on Saturday.
The blueliner was originally acquired from the Boston Bruins ahead of last season’s trade deadline for a package that included centre Fraser Minten and a first-round selection.
Carlo combined to put up 10 assists in 75 regular-season games with Toronto.
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The 29-year-old didn’t have a point in 10 playoff contests.
The Maple Leafs acquired the 73rd and 76th picks as part of the swap.
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Toronto made its big splash Friday night when the Original Six franchise took star winger Gavin McKenna at No. 1.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2026.
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