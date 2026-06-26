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Sports

Maple Leafs hold top pick in NHL Draft

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted June 26, 2026 5:02 am
1 min read
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BUFFALO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have the top pick in tonight’s NHL Draft.

Canadian forward Gavin McKenna is expected to be taken with the first overall selection.

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The Maple Leafs, who won the draft lottery last month, could also use the pick on Swedish forward Ivar Stenberg.

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The San Jose Sharks hold the second pick.

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The Vancouver Canucks will pick third, ahead of the Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers.

The draft will be held over two days at KeyBank Center.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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