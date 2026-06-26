Maple Leafs hold top pick in NHL Draft

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

BUFFALO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have the top pick in tonight’s NHL Draft.

Canadian forward Gavin McKenna is expected to be taken with the first overall selection.

The Maple Leafs, who won the draft lottery last month, could also use the pick on Swedish forward Ivar Stenberg.

Story continues below advertisement

The San Jose Sharks hold the second pick.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Vancouver Canucks will pick third, ahead of the Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers.

The draft will be held over two days at KeyBank Center.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2026.