Saskatchewan Roughriders are ready to answer the call

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The CFL is headed into week four, and while it’s still relatively early in the season, the Saskatchewan Roughriders have been plagued by injuries.

With quite a few new faces and starters on the game-day roster due to injury, the team will be leaning on their depth early as they take on the Toronto Argonauts Friday night.

“It’s always next man up,” said running back coach Andrew Harris. “They’re prepared, they’ve been working their butts off in the meeting room. They’re prepared on the field. Ability is nothing without opportunity, so they’re getting an opportunity to show out, and we’ll see how the chips fall.”

On the offensive side, running back A.J. Ouellette will be out due to an ankle injury, prompting Quali Conley to get the start. Additionally, Dhel Duncan-Busby won’t be suiting up. He is listed on the one-game injury list due to shoulder soreness. Taking the starting role as a pass catcher is Regina native and former Ram, D’Sean Mimbs.

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“It means everything,” said Mimbs. “Me and my dad have been talking about all the work I put in and to finally get the chance … I’m excited … I’m a little bit nervous, but I’m excited to go out there and play.”

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The defensive side was hit harder, specifically the secondary. Defensive backs Rolan Milligan Jr, Nelson Lokombo and Juju Hughes are out with injuries, prompting veteran Jonathan Edouard to get his first start in the green and white after one week with the team.

“Honestly, he’s one of those guys that is kind of a head scratcher as to why he wasn’t on a roster, just what he’s able to bring, you know instantly to a special team’s unit,” said head coach Corey Mace. ”

The current situation and mentality is one the Roughriders have become familiar with, yet they’ve handled well throughout the early part of the season.

“New guys on the roster, ain’t no standards changing, we’re always trying to find ways to get better and were leaning on these guys to go ahead and execute that,” Mace added.

It’s not about who’s missing, it’s about who’s ready to answer the call, and only time will tell. It is the Prairie blizzard theme game, and Saskatchewan is hoping the Argonauts wave the white flag to push to 3-0 on the season.