Halifax businesses applaud Ottawa’s tougher bail, sentencing laws aimed at retail theft

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The federal government says it’s heard loud and clear that public safety is an “issue of grave concern” and has brought in legislation to combat retail theft and violence against transit workers.

Business associations in the Halifax region are applauding the Bail and Sentencing Reform Act (Bill C-14), after having spoken out repeatedly, calling for more to be done to stop such crimes in the city’s downtown.

Federal Justice Minister and Attorney General Sean Fraser told reporters in Halifax Thursday that stricter bail and sentencing legislation across Canada aims to alleviate pressures on businesses.

“These changes are going to have a positive impact by reducing the prevalence of repeat offenders and by communicating very clearly before a crime is committed that the consequences will be serious,” said Fraser.

The bail and sentencing reforms will impact charges connected to organized crime, home invasion, car theft, and human trafficking. Retail theft connected to organized crime will be considered an aggravating factor and could lead to tougher sentencing.

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Violence against front-line transit workers will also be considered an aggravating factor.

“By factoring in the criminal history of the person before the court more effectively, we’re less and less often going to see someone released time and time again after continuing to do such harm to businesses in the downtown area,” said Fraser.

Halifax Regional Police has said shoplifting data in the region jumped 64 per cent between 2023 and 2025.

2:07 Theft, crime hurting Spring Garden Road’s image, Halifax business association says

Sue Uteck, executive director of the Spring Garden Area Business Association, has previously expressed her concerns for that shopping district. She says between 2023 and 2025, retail crime in that area near downtown Halifax increased by 61 per cent.

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This past spring, NSLC said it launched a pilot program where it installed sealed bottle-toppers and alarms on items considered a high-risk of being stolen — in an effort to combat growing theft.

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“We desperately need help, and I think Bill C-14 is the beginning of an effective strategy,” Uteck said Thursday.

Paul MacKinnon, CEO of the Downtown Halifax Business Commission, says he believes the bill will both improve security and protect local businesses.

“What we’re hearing from the businesses is that in a lot of cases, they are repeat offenders and a lot of cases what they’re stealing is actually worth quite a bit of money which increases security costs,” he said.

“It causes … incredible trouble hiring people that no longer feel safe.”

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Fraser acknowledged that laws and enforcement will only help so much, and that more work needs to be done in terms of health supports for those in need.

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“We haven’t lost sight of the fact that the long-term investments upstream are what’s going to end violent crime in the long term and lead to better health, social and economic consequences for individuals and communities,” he said.

Jean St-Amand, HRM councillor for District 16, says the municipality is taking a role in addressing that through the Crisis Assistance and Response pilot program.

“No single measure will solve retail crime,” said St-Amand.

“But it takes all levels of government, law enforcement, businesses, and community partners working together.”

The changes to bail and sentencing will come into effect July 15.