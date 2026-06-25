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Canada

Fredericton police say former constable who faced criminal charges has died

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted June 25, 2026 3:25 pm
1 min read
The Fredericton Police Force building is seen in downtown Fredericton, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray. View image in full screen
The Fredericton Police Force building is seen in downtown Fredericton, on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray. SDV
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The Fredericton Police Force says a former police officer who was facing criminal charges has died.

Police say they weren’t able to provide any details about the death of Andrew Savoy, an ex-constable, out of respect for his family.

Savoy was charged Tuesday with perjury, uttering forged documents and breach of trust.

Fredericton police say they found inconsistencies in Savoy’s police files during an internal audit.

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They later turned over the files to the Miramichi Police Force, which did an independent investigation, led by deputy chief Randy Hansen.

Savoy is alleged to have committed the crimes between 2023 and January 2026, while he was employed with Fredericton police.

He was scheduled to appear in court in August.

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Click to play video: 'Fredericton police officer facing criminal charges, including breach of trust'
Fredericton police officer facing criminal charges, including breach of trust

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