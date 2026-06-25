1 person dead after fire breaks out in Brampton, Ont. home

One person is dead after a fire broke out late Wednesday night at a Brampton, Ont., home.
Brampton fire Chief Andy Glynn told reporters Thursday that crews received multiple calls for a blaze at a semi-detached home near Rutherford Road and Williams Parkway just before 11 p.m.
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Crews found flames and smoke billowing from the home. The fire was on the second floor, and when they entered the home, they found a person inside.
Life-saving measures were performed, but they died at the scene, Glynn said. No one else was home at the time.
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It’s not clear what caused the fire, but it may have originated in the bedroom on the second floor, Glynn said. The home was registered as a two-unit apartment, he added.
“When crews arrived, they did not hear a smoke alarm, but the investigation will determine whether there were working smoke alarms,” Glynn said.
An investigation is ongoing.
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