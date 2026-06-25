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Canada

1 person dead after fire breaks out in Brampton, Ont. home

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted June 25, 2026 9:42 am
1 min read
Brampton fire View image in full screen
A Brampton fire logo is pictured at the scene of a fatal residential overnight fire in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. Sammy Kogan/The Canadian Press
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One person is dead after a fire broke out late Wednesday night at a Brampton, Ont., home.

Brampton fire Chief Andy Glynn told reporters Thursday that crews received multiple calls for a blaze at a semi-detached home near Rutherford Road and Williams Parkway just before 11 p.m.

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Crews found flames and smoke billowing from the home. The fire was on the second floor, and when they entered the home, they found a person inside.

Life-saving measures were performed, but they died at the scene, Glynn said. No one else was home at the time.

It’s not clear what caused the fire, but it may have originated in the bedroom on the second floor, Glynn said. The home was registered as a two-unit apartment, he added.

“When crews arrived, they did not hear a smoke alarm, but the investigation will determine whether there were working smoke alarms,” Glynn said.

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An investigation is ongoing.

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