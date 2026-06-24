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Sports

Halifax Wanderers’ president expresses frustration over timeline for new stadium

By Mitchell Bailey & Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 24, 2026 3:58 pm
2 min read
The president of the Halifax Wanderers says he is looking for a path forward when it comes to getting a new soccer stadium for the city. View image in full screen
The president of the Halifax Wanderers says he is looking for a path forward when it comes to getting a new soccer stadium for the city. HFX Wanderers FC/Facebook
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World Cup watch parties are generating large crowds in the Halifax area, as soccer’s popularity continues to rise in the city.

And with that comes debate about the future of the Wanderers Grounds in downtown Halifax, where sold-out crowds for professional soccer matches have been a regular occurrence since 2019.

“It’s becoming a great soccer city and it’s time to keep that momentum going,” said Derek Martin, president of the Halifax Wanderers FC of the Canadian Premier League

But it’s also a contentious issue with the venue operating as a pop-up stadium on municipal land, and lacking amenities like running water and permanent grandstands.

Despite years of discussions and debates, the situation persists.

“We’ve probably got one more shot at this to try and find a solution that will work and if that doesn’t work then we’re probably looking elsewhere off the Wanderers Grounds,” said Martin.

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Last summer, Halifax councillors ordered a financial feasibility assessment. This was after they were presented with several redevelopment options for the Wanderers Block, with a price tag ranging between $116 million and $122 million.

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Martin says he understands the municipality’s financial constraints and is also looking at options for a privately-funded venue in the downtown area.

“Find ways to limit the exposure of government in terms of an investment level, with that comes some trade-offs obviously,” he said.

The Wanderers previously pitched a 30-year lease to the municipality with the club contributing to construction costs. Halifax staff told Global News additional planning is underway but didn’t say when a new report will be brought to council.

Meanwhile, fans argue Halifax has already proven itself as a soccer city.

“It’s good for the growth of the city. We haven’t had a stadium here of that nature ever,” said Denton Froese, a superfan.

And with Halifax now home to both the Wanderers and a women’s professional team — Halifax Tides FC — he says serious stadium upgrades are necessary.

“They’re just aluminum bleachers, so if you’re on seat 15 that’s 28 knees that you have to get over every time you want to go to the bathroom,” he said.

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“It’s crowded, it doesn’t have any shelter from the rain, any shade from the heat.”

In a statement, Halifax Mayor Andy Fillmore says long-term planning for the Wanderers Block is ongoing.

“I’d be interested in partnership and cost-sharing opportunities that reduce pressure on municipal taxpayers while delivering long-term value for residents,” he wrote.

As for Martin, he says the best location for widespread economic impact will always be downtown Halifax.

“That hasn’t changed, it won’t change,” he said.

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